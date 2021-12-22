Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.37. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

