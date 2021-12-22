iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 177,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

