Ironwood Financial llc Buys 9,479 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. 1,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

