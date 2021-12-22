Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65.96 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $65,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 698,731 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

