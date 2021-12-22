Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Mainstream For The Underground has a market capitalization of $5,882.62 and approximately $10,683.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Mainstream For The Underground

The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

