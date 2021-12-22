Innova (INN) Achieves Market Cap of $230,459.50

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $230,459.50 and approximately $29.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.