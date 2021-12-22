Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,959.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $3,959.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,629.76 or 0.99717613 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,150,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

