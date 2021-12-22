Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,311,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 411,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.4% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $266,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 316.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

