Ninety One UK Ltd Has $556.46 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,180 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.28% of Broadcom worth $556,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $649.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.