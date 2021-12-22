Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $72.19

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $54.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,670. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

