Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ITW opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.14 and its 200 day moving average is $227.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,748,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

