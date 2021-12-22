Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

