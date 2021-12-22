Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,655 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

