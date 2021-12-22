Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,831 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 2.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $66,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

