Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

