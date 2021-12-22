Paradice Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of FARO Technologies worth $54,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

