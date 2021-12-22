Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRG stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.11. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

