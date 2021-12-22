Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Position Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.