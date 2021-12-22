Paradice Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,316 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical comprises about 4.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $96,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

