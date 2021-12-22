CNB Bank Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.