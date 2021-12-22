Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,368.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

