Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Intel comprises 5.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

