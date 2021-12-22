Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

