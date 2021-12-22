Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Holdings Boosted by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.