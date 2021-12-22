Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

