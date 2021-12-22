4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.