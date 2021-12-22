The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

