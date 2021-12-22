BT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $440.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

