Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

