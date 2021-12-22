AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 732,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.50. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

