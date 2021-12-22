Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $956,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 24.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

