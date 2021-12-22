Allworth Financial LP Purchases 114,943 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 230.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

