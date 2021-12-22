Allworth Financial LP Has $15.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.