Allworth Financial LP Buys 363,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,457 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

