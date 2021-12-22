JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

