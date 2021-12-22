Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

