Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,824,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,071,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $236.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

