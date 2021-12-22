Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $58.17.

