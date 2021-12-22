Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.03. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 49,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $116.82 million, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

