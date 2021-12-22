Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

