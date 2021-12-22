CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.30. CTS shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 130,234 shares.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

