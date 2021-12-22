Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $8.16. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 108,315 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.