Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Allianz has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

