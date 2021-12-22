Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

