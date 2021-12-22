Newtek Business Services Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 149.5%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.