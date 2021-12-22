First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

FAM stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

