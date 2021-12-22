InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 3,667 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

