Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,710 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,710 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 553,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

