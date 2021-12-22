Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

FN opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.87. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock worth $822,329. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

