Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0042

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $322,477.89 and approximately $54,124.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

